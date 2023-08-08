Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Chandigarh

Herbal Plants Plantation Day was celebrated by conducting a plethora of activities to make children and parents aware of the usefulness of herbal and medicinal plants in our lives. Pre-primary wing children and parents visited the Herbal Corner in school gaining knowledge about various medicinal plants. A PPT presentation was shown to the students of Class X, making them aware of the usage of medicinal plants like tulsi, neem, giloy, etc, in their daily use. Parents also planted giloy plants along the boundary wall of the school.
