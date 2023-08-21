Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr. Sec School, Chandigarh

Independence Day was celebrated in the school. RK Chaudhury, president, Managing Committee, along with Principal Archana hoisted the national flag and national anthem was sung by all the teachers and staff members. Patriotic songs, sung by teachers, spread the main theme for the year “Nation first, always first,” as part of the larger “Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav” celebration. All teachers uploaded their selfies with Tricolour on the official website harghartiranga.com.
