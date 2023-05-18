Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Chd

Students of the school have performed exceptionally well in Class XII. A total of 101 students appeared, 82 students secured first division. Kanchi Bansal of Commerce stream has topped the school with an aggregate of 96%. She has scored a perfect 100 in accounts subject. Pratibha of Medical streamscored 90% and Jasleen of Humanities scored 87%. School director BS Kanwar and Principal Archana congratulated the students.