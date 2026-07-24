Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School organises series of environmental awareness activities

As part of Paryavaran Pakhwada, Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh, organised a series of environmental awareness activities. Students of Class VIII enthusiastically participated in the best out of waste activity, showcasing their creativity by transforming waste materials into useful and attractive articles. Meanwhile, Class IX students expressed their concern for the environment through a poster-making competition, conveying powerful messages on nature conservation and sustainable living. Principal PS Khimta applauded the sincere efforts and enthusiastic participation of the students.

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