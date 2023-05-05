Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sec-40 D, Chd

To highlight the importance of freshwater, to preserve it and to tackle the global water crisis, Water Resource Day was celebrated at the school. The school displayed boards with the message to save water and emphasised on water conservation. The students of Class XII participated in a paper reading activity, classes VI to X students participated in poster- making activity, classes II to V students made badges and also made posters. School Director BS Kanwar appreciated the efforts and suggested the various measures to avoid the wastage of water at school as well as at home.