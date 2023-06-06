Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

To raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops, World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) was celebrated at the school with the theme " We need food, not tobacco". Students made it clear through their though-provoking posters that the tobacco industries interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis. They also sensitised everyone about the dreadful effects of tobacco by slogan-writing activity. Lauding the efforts, Principal Archana said, "Tobacco farmers should shift to growing food crops that will provide them and their families with a better life.''
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Darknet-based drug cartel busted with 'largest' LSD seizure, says NCB
Darknet refers to the deep hidden internet platform that is ...
India, US agree on roadmap to fast-track defence tech transfer
Eye on China, reiterate commitment to ensure free, open Indo...
BSF nabs two Pakistanis in Tarn Taran sector who crossed over inadvertently, hands them back to Rangers
Nothing objectionable except personal belongings and Pakista...
Railways put Odisha accident toll at 278; 101 bodies yet to be identified
1,100 injured, less than 200 are undergoing treatment in var...