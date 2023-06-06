Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

To raise awareness about alternative crop production and marketing opportunities for tobacco farmers and encourage them to grow sustainable, nutritious crops, World No Tobacco Day (WNTD) was celebrated at the school with the theme " We need food, not tobacco". Students made it clear through their though-provoking posters that the tobacco industries interfere with attempts to substitute tobacco growing with sustainable crops, thereby contributing to the global food crisis. They also sensitised everyone about the dreadful effects of tobacco by slogan-writing activity. Lauding the efforts, Principal Archana said, "Tobacco farmers should shift to growing food crops that will provide them and their families with a better life.''