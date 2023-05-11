Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

The school observed Red Cross Day, which is an annual celebration of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. Students were made aware of the day and the reasons for its celebration. The students participated in a quiz on the Red Cross Society with special emphasis on the branches in India and the contributions of Indians during emergency of any kind. The students prepared first-aid kit. A demo session was also held to tell students about the use of first-aid kits
