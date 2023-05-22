Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40-D, Chandigarh

A day dedicated to Mother's Day as well as Mother Earth was celebrated with a plethora of activities for mothers, parents and children at the school. The activities aimed at environmental awareness, conservation and protection of the Earth. The mothers were invited and given a green badge and a "Maatri Bharti" was formed. The main purpose of Matri Bharti was to get suggestions for school programmes. On the occasion, Eco Club members were also nominated. Eco Club in-charge and Vice-Principal Anjali Kapoor suggested how to save water and use less energy. She stressed on eating healthy food and leading healthy lifestyle and to be eco-friendly in their habits. Medicinal plants like Tulsi, Kari patta and Ajwain were distributed to all mothers. Dana Paani for birds was also arranged on the school premises. School Director BS Kanwar appreciated the efforts and said these activities were necessary to extend the boundaries and scope of formal educational system and empower the students with eco-friendly skills.