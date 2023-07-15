Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

World Population Day was celebrated by school students. A slogan-writing activity was held to emphasise the importance of addressing population-related concerns, such as reproductive health, family planning, gender equality, and sustainable development. Through the small talk in classrooms, teachers suggested measures to promote understanding, collaboration and innovative solutions to ensure a sustainable future for all countries.
