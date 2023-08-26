Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

On the occasion of ‘Akshay Urja Diwas’, students of the school participated in ‘Environment Parliament’, which is conducted by the Jai Madhusudan Foundation at Dr SSBUICET, Panjab University, Chandigarh. Akshita, Vanshika Gupta and Aastha from Class XII, X and VI participated in the event with full enthusiasm. These students shed light on various aspects related to environment awareness. Principal Archna Nagrath appreciated the efforts made by the teachers and students.

#Environment #Panjab University Chandigarh