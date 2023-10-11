Sharda Sarvhitkari Model Sr Sec School, Sector 40 D, Chandigarh

To celebrate the birth anniversary of Le Corbusier, the Tourism Department, Chandigarh, organised a collage making competition with paper tearing on the theme, “Le Corbusier and his creations”. Vanshika Gupta of Class X of the school participated in the competition. French architect Le Corbusier had designed the city beautiful Chandigarh in 1965.
