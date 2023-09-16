Sharda Sarvhitkari School, Chandigarh

Students of Class XI and XII of the school were explained about what is G20 and why it is important. A special talk was given by Gagandeep Bajaj, economics lecturer, in which she explained students about the role of G20 in shaping and strengthening global architecture and governance on all major international economic issues.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Air Force to get 12 more Sukhois from Russia
Acquisition okayed months after US drone deal | In all, MoD ...
Army, police step up efforts to thwart infiltration attempts in Rajouri, Poonch
To increase deployment along LoC | Intel agencies confirm pr...