Sharda Sarvhitkari Sr Sec School, Chd

The school celebrated Healthy Food Day to spread healthy eating habits among students. The students took part in a thali presentation activity and pledged to avoid food wastage and save it for the needy. Eco Cub in-charge Anjali Kapoor explained the benefits of healthy food, clean drinking water and balanced diet and said everyone must promise themselves not to waste food. A presentation was also shown to the students to eat and bring healthy food to the school. Children, through their thought- provoking posters, paper reading and declamation activity highlighted the demerits of consuming junk food. The Principal lauded the efforts of students.
