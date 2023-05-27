Sharda Sarvhitkari Sr Sec School, Chd

Students of the school paid tribute to Guru Arjun Dev by singing Shabads, Reciting poems, writing slogans and making posters that highlighted the hardships endured by the Guru. The Punjabi faculty told various stories from the life of Guru Arjun Dev. Principal Archana explained incidents of his courage and determination and motivated the students to follow the path of humanity and harmony.
