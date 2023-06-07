Sharda Sarvhitkari Sr Sec School, Chd

The Sarvhitkari Educational Society, Punjab, organised a six-day Subject Enrichment Workshop in SVM 40D ,Chandigarh, for primary teachers of Hindi, Punjabi and English languages of different Sarvhitkari Schools in Punjab. Principal SVM, Bhikhi, Desh Raj Sharma, the chief guest and speaker on the occasion, discussed The New Education Policy NEP 2020 in detail with special stress on the use of Languages, mother tongue ,medium of instruction up to Class VIII, multilingual approach, multidisciplinary approach, art integrated approach, collaborative education, critical thinking etc. He motivated the teachers to develop values among children using art integrated, multidisciplinary and multilingual approach. After the vote of thanks by Kamaldeep Sandhu, Principal, SVM,43, the programme ended with Sukhina mantra.
