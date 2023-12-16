Sharda Sarvhitkari Sr Sec School, Sector 40, Chandigarh

National Energy Conservation Day was celebrated to raise awareness about the importance of conserving energy and promoting sustainable energy practices. The day serves as a reminder of the finite nature of energy resources and the need to protect the environment by reducing energy consumption. Students presented slogans and poems on energy conservation in the morning assembly. Poster-making and slogan-writing activities were conducted for students to make them use energy wisely.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Indian Navy warship intercepts hijacked vessel in high seas, has 18 crew onboard
The overall situation is being closely monitored in coordina...
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son in Maharashtra, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...
11 years after Nirbhaya rape, DCW chief Maliwal says nothing has changed, crimes against women in Delhi have only gone up
A 23-year-old physiotherapy intern, who came to be known as ...