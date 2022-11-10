Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

Gurpurb was celebrated at the school on the occasion of Guru Nanak Jayanti. All students, staff members and Principal of the school together chanted the ‘Mool Mantra’. Principal Ravi Sharma told the students the relevance of Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings and said, “If we implement the principles of ‘kirat karo, naam japo and vand chhako’ of the Guru, then surely our life will be successful. And many of our problems will be solved automatically.”