Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The two-day Annual Athletics Meet concluded at the school. Chairman of the school Ashwini Tangri was the chief guest at the closing ceremony. Indira House of the school stood first and Kalpana House stood second. Parnav Gogna in Under-14 Girls, Shaina in Under-19 Girls, Karthik in Under-14 Boys, Parth Kardam in Under-17 Boys and Karkirat Singh in Under-19 Boys were selected as the best athletes. A colourful cultural programme was also presented by students in the closing ceremony.