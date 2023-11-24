Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A special felicitation ceremony was organised by school Chairman Ashwani Tangari for the excellent services of Ravi Sharma, founder Principal of the school. Many speakers moved the audience by expressing their feelings through speeches, qawwali and poems, dedicated to the former principal. A wonderful bhangra was also presented by children. All teachers described him as an educationist, an environmentalist, a leader in social work, a sensitive person, who saves the lives of others by donating his blood, and an efficient manager as well.