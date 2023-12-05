Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

A workshop on ‘Financial Literacy’ was organised by the CBSE at the school. Retired officer of Punjab and Sindh Bank Jaswinder Singh Sohal was the keynote speaker. Officiating teacher in charge of the school Sanjeev Gujral welcomed the chief guest and said in today’s materialistic era, everyone should know about financial management and they should also know about various schemes related to it so that they can avoid any fraud and avoid being a victim. He thanked Principal Yogesh Gambhir, Head of CBSE Hub of Learning, due to whose efforts this workshop could be organised.

#CBSE