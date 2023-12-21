Sheela Rani Tangri DAV Public School, Bilga

The school organised state-level DAV National Sports Football Tournament on its premises. Various teams from the state participated in the competition and displayed their talent.
In the U-14 category, Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana, won and Police DAV Public School, Dadhera, was declared runners-up. Winners of the U-14 and U-17 and categories were Police DAV Public School, Ludhiana. Police DAV Public School, Dadhera, and BBMB DAV Public School, Talwara, were declared runners-up in the respective categories. In the U-19 category, Police DAV Public School, Jalandhar, won and DAV Public School, Lawrence Road, Amritsar, came second. Founder-Principal Ravi Sharma encouraged the players. Sanjiv Gujral, officiating teacher in-charge, thanked the DAV management for entrusting faith to host the event and also congratulated the winning teams.
