Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore

A special assembly was conducted by students for the school on World Health Day, Good Friday and Easter. The students recited poems, took part in quiz and presented a speech on the same. It was shared that on Easter, Lord Jesus rose from the dead and was celebrated two days after Good Friday, the day when Lord Jesus was crucified. The assembly was addressed by the head, Teenu Jolly, who extended her best wishes to all.
