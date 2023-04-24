Shemford Futuristic School, Pinjore

The school celebrated World Heritage Day with zeal. A special assembly was conducted wherein students recited poems and delivered on the day. An informative video was also shown to students. A virtual tour of the famous monuments of the country's rich heritage was also given to the students. An inter-house quiz competition was conducted for students.
