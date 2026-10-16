Shemford School, Barara

The school organised a two-day CBSE capacity building programme on 'Joyful Math' to enhance teachers' professional skills and make mathematics more engaging. The programme commenced with the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by resource persons Dr Gaurav Garg and Simmi Jindal. The experts introduced innovative, activity-based teaching methods, including games, puzzles, quizzes and practical examples, emphasising the importance of connecting mathematics with everyday life. They highlighted how joyful learning develops logical reasoning, creativity, problem-solving abilities and confidence among students. Principal Ruby Sharma encouraged teachers to adopt these techniques to make classrooms more interactive and eliminate students' fear of mathematics. The programme concluded with a vote of thanks, with teachers appreciating the informative and inspiring sessions.

Advertisement