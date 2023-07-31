Shemford School, Barara

A competition, ‘Hindi ke Samrat’, based on Hindi language, was organised at the school. The objective of the competition was to inculcate positive thoughts towards mother tongue Hindi in the children. The competition was between the students of Class III to V in which the participants were selected through dictation test and Hindi grammar work magazine. There were four stages of the competition in which the participants were divided into three groups — Sultan, Badshah and Shahenshah. The Shahenshah group emerged victorious in the competition. Lovely Jain, Coordinator, crowned the children of the winning group.
