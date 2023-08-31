Shemford School, Barara

A shabad gayan competition was organised at the school. Students of Class III to V of participated. The participants showcased their musical skills by reciting shabads in disciplined ragas. Rupinder and Sukhdeep were in the jury. The first position was bagged by Mansirat Kaur, second by Avneet Singh and Janya and third by Sehajdeep and Viraj. Chairman of the school Inderjit Singh, Principal Ruby Sharma and Vice-Principal Suman Sharma praised the participants and motivated them to participate in such competitions.
