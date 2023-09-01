Shemford School, Barara

An activity on the ‘Use of fire extinguisher’ was organised by the Disaster Management Committee at the school. Coordinator Lovely Jain taught the students, teachers and other staff of the school how to use fire extinguishers to prevent the damage caused by fire. She made the children aware of different types of fire and types of fire extinguishers. She said “do not try to extinguish the LPG fire yourself, but call an expert or try to escape”. She said, “There is sodium bicarbonate in this cylinder, which will extinguish the fire by eliminating its oxygen.” The teachers and students made the training successful by using the device.