Shemford School, Barara

A cleanliness drive was organised under the Swachh Bharat Swasth Bharat Abhiyaan programme on Gandhi Jayanti by NSS volunteers of the school. The main purpose of the programme was to create awareness among the students regarding cleanliness and its benefits. All the NSS volunteers participated. Even teachers were the essential part of the drive. As a part of the cleanliness drive, the volunteers helped to clean the school and its surroundings. The sweepers of the school had to be the observers.

