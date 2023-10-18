Shemford School, Barara

A Ramayana Quiz Competition was organised in the school. Principal Ruby Sharma encouraged the children to stay connected to their culture. A total of six participants — Divyansh, Rohika, Aaradhya, Vishavpartap, Harshika, and Shaurya — were selected through the selection process conducted in the school. Harshika got the first position, Shaurya got second and Divyansh and Aaradhya got the third position. They were greatly appreciated by the principal.