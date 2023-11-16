Shemford School, Barara

In order to improve communication and descriptive skills of students, a “Show and Tell” competition was organised for students of classes I and II in the school. Students spoke about the object of their choice and managed to include a social message in their descriptions as well. Tiny tots described earth, India, lunch box, pencil, toothpaste, tree etc. and explained their characteristics in an impressive manner. Yashmitha bagged first position, Ramanjot and Harpreet got second and third positions, respectively. The students and their efforts were appreciated by the Principal.