Shemford School, Barara

The annual function was organised on the premises of the school. The theme was ‘Navras’. The programme started with Ganesh vandana. Students surprised everyone with their talent in yoga and karate in amazing style. With a sense of humour, little qawwals and funny dance made everyone laugh. Children enthralled everyone by performing Shiva Tandav in the spirit of Rudra Rasa. In Shringaar Rasa, the feelings of love and sweetness were expressed by giving presentations like Haryanvi, Maharas, Jaare Hat Natkhat, etc. Alumni of the school — Urvashi (MBBS), Karanpreet (texture designer), Anshul (B.tech), Bhavishya (BDS), and Apoorva Jain, who is doing engineering at the IIT, Delhi, were honoured. Ajay Mohan Goyal congratulated thee children. Principal Ruby Sharma presented the annual report of the school.
