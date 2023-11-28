Shemford School, Barara

A ‘Hasya Kavi Sammelan’ competition was organised on the premises of the school in which students from Class VI to VIII participated. Ankita, a student of Class VIII, stood first, Bhargavi stood second and Anmolpreet and Manmeet Singh stood third. Raghav, Jainish, Tanishq and Akshaj got consolation prizes. The audience thoroughly enjoyed the humorous poems. Principal Ruby Sharma congratulated the winners and participants.