Shemford School, Barara, forms student council

Students were given responsibilities by giving them badges at the school. Captains, Vice-Captains, Prefects of four houses were selected. Gagandeep Singh has been selected Captain of Shem Red House and Ishika Vice-Captain. Prayangana has been selected Captain of Shem Blue House and Pragati Chauhan Vice-Captain. Tanveer Kaur has been selected Captain of Shem Green House and Akshita Vice-Captain. Jashnadeep Singh has been selected Captain of Shem Gold House and Prabhjot Vice-Captain. The Prefects of all houses were also selected. Apart from this, appointments were made to various posts of the student council. The Head Boy is Akshat, Head Girl Dilmeet Kaur, Discipline In charge Himani and Bharti, Sports In charge Harsh Chauhan and Priyanshi, Cultural In charge Vanshika and Shagun Rana, Media In charge Jiya Chauhan and Ishmeet, and Language In charge Damanpreet Kaur and Ritika.