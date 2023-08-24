Shemford School, Barara, holds investiture ceremony

The school organised an investiture ceremony. Students were given responsibility by presenting them with badges. Gagandeep Singh becomes Captain of Shem Red House and Ishika Vice-Captain. Prayangana becomes Captain of Shem Blue House and Pragati Chauhan Vice-Captain. Tanveer Kaur becomes Captain of Shem Green House and Akshita Vice-Captain. Jashnadeep Singh becomes Captain of Shem Gold House and Prabhjot Vice-Captain. Akshat has been elected Head Boy, Dilmeet Kaur Head Girl, Himani and Bharti Discipline In charge, Harsh Chauhan and Priyanshi Sports In charge, Vanshika and Shagun Rana Cultural In charge, Jiya Chauhan and Ishmeet Media In charge, and Damanpreet Kaur and Ritika Language In charge.
