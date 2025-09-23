DT
Shemrock school hosts Songs and Rhymes Day

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 05:00 AM Sep 23, 2025 IST
Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali, hosted a delightful Songs and Rhymes Day for its junior classes students, celebrating the joy of music and poetry. The annual event dedicated to nurturing the musical and creative talents of young learners was a grand success, filled with melodious performances and charming recitations. The students, dressed in colourful attire, took the stage and charmed the audience with their soulful singing and engaging rhymes. Their performances reflected a perfect blend of enthusiasm, coordination and expression, filling the air with joyful harmony and excitement. The day was a wonderful celebration of the students’ vocal talents and creativity, leaving the audience, including parents and teachers, beaming with pride. Principal Parneet Sohal expressed her joy, stating that music is a wonderful way to ignite imagination and develop young minds. It was heart-warming to see the children enjoy their performances and express themselves through music and rhymes.

