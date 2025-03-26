Shemrock School, Mohali

The school hosted a joyous and memorable UKG Graduation Day, marking an important milestone in the academic journey of its young learners. The event celebrated growth, achievement, and the exciting transition to Grade 1. The school principal, along with faculty members, graced the occasion and delivered an inspiring address, applauding the students’ remarkable progress and appreciating the unwavering support of parents and teachers. While encouraging the students at the moment, Chairman AS Bajwa spoke about unique methods of parenting. According to him the importance of graduation is that it boosts the children’s morale to the next grade. Principal Parneet Sohal said such ceremonies are important to nurture a feeling of pride from childhood, which will help them to become responsible and successful citizens of the future.