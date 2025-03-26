DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Shemrock School, Mohali

Shemrock School, Mohali

The school hosted a joyous and memorable UKG Graduation Day, marking an important milestone in the academic journey of its young learners. The event celebrated growth, achievement, and the exciting transition to Grade 1. The school principal, along with faculty...
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 26, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school hosted a joyous and memorable UKG Graduation Day, marking an important milestone in the academic journey of its young learners. The event celebrated growth, achievement, and the exciting transition to Grade 1. The school principal, along with faculty members, graced the occasion and delivered an inspiring address, applauding the students’ remarkable progress and appreciating the unwavering support of parents and teachers. While encouraging the students at the moment, Chairman AS Bajwa spoke about unique methods of parenting. According to him the importance of graduation is that it boosts the children’s morale to the next grade. Principal Parneet Sohal said such ceremonies are important to nurture a feeling of pride from childhood, which will help them to become responsible and successful citizens of the future.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper