Shemrock School, Mohali

The school organised a counselling session for parents on “Helping your child with positive language”. The session emphasised the crucial role of language in shaping a child’s cognitive, social, and emotional growth. Parents gained valuable insights into the impact of positive communication in building self-esteem, encouraging good behaviour, and enhancing learning. Practical strategies were shared, including using encouraging words, modelling empathy, reframing negative statements, and fostering respectful interactions. Chairman AS Bajwa remarked that ‘knowledge alone today cannot bring success to a child. To invent something new, one needs persistence and courage besides skills’. Principal Praneet Sohali said, “Language shapes reality, and the words we use with children leave a lasting impact. Through this session, we aimed to create awareness about the power of positive communication in nurturing well-rounded personalities.”