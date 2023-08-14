Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised a workshop in an attempt to build a healthy bond between the teachers and students of the school, while implementing activity-based learning and compatible methods of child-centred teaching. The keynote speaker was highly qualified and experienced educator Monica Virk. She shared her experience on how to strike a perfect balance between being informative and interactive. Some of the key strategies that she shared were the importance of getting to know the students, being approachable and friendly towards them, being fair and consistent with them, being supportive and encouraging throughout so that they feel confident in their abilities and are always motivated to learn. Principal Prineet Sohal said the workshop was a valuable opportunity for teachers to learn about the importance of building positive relationships with the students and their parents.

