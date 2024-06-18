Shemrock School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised an educational trip to satisfy the natural instinct of curiosity of the students in collaboration with Hail Himalayas. The students were briefed about the nature camps, plants to avoid contact and general instructions were imparted from a safety point of view on arrival. The simple exploration was fun, entertaining as well as educational for them. All the places of excursion in Chail were worth for the students. Students enjoyed adventure and camping with plank walk, rock climbing, rappelling, ropes courses, zip line 110 metre, Burma bridge, Tarzan swings, and commando nets. They were also exposed to activities like basic mountaineering, peak ascents, jungle survival skills, team building, etc. Students learned about river crossing, which became a central attraction for them. In fact, a trip to Chail can’t be successful without visiting the areas around it so apart from the natural beauty, rappelling, rope climbing, obstacle climbing, and flying fox were also taught to the students which is an effective exercise for the arms, upper back and core. These exercises are useful at the time of natural disasters. Principal Prineet Sohal said such trips provide students opportunities to sharpen important life skills related to communication, teamwork, problem solving, leadership and risk management.

