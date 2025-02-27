DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / The School Tribune / Shemrock Senior Sec School, Mohali

Shemrock Senior Sec School, Mohali

The school observed junior-level annual sports day during the founder's week celebrations. Chairman A S Bajwa was the chief guest for the first day of the meet. They released balloons to declare the meet open. He motivated them to excel...
article_Author
.
Updated At : 06:02 AM Feb 27, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The school observed junior-level annual sports day during the founder's week celebrations. Chairman A S Bajwa was the chief guest for the first day of the meet. They released balloons to declare the meet open. He motivated them to excel in future as well. Chairman Bajwa, in his address, also highlighted the role of sports in life. The first day saw various races and many athletic events like long jump, shot put; etc. The winners were awarded by Principal Prineet Sohal.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper