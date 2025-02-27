Shemrock Senior Sec School, Mohali

The school observed junior-level annual sports day during the founder's week celebrations. Chairman A S Bajwa was the chief guest for the first day of the meet. They released balloons to declare the meet open. He motivated them to excel in future as well. Chairman Bajwa, in his address, also highlighted the role of sports in life. The first day saw various races and many athletic events like long jump, shot put; etc. The winners were awarded by Principal Prineet Sohal.