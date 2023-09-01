Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali

An adaptation of Charles Dickens’ famous novel ‘Oliver Twist’ was staged by students of Class V to IX of the school. The play was directed by Neha Bakshi Kaushal and Siddharth Kaushal. The production was a brilliant ensemble of 140 students who worked untiringly for two months and lent their individual grace to the grand stage. According to Chairman of the school AS Bajwa, an unusual aspect of the performance was the manner in which today’s reality of the street children was woven into the narrative. Principal Preneet Sohal said the script has been on our radar for quite some time. School MD Karan Bajwa said, “The positive part of it is that now parents are also supporting their children in theatre as it helps students gain confidence, overcome their anxiety and makes them sensitive towards life.”

