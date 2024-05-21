Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school excelled in the CBSE classes X and XII results with 100 per cent pass percentage. As many as 21 students got more than 90% marks in Class X and 31 students got more than 85% marks in Class XII. In Class X, Hardik Chourey scored 97%, highest in school. From Class XII, Mannat Dhingra, Navtej Singh, Akshit Bhatnagar, Navjot Sinh, Hardik Chourey, among others, scored more than 90%. In the medical stream, Komesh Kumar scored 86%. In humanities, Harriat scored 85.6% and Tanishi 93.2%. In commerce, Lovedeep Singh scored 87% and Japneet Singh scored 88.2%. Principal Parneet Sohal congratulated all the toppers and their proud parents.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Mohali