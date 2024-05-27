Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Mohali

The school organised two-day workshop on its campus. The workshop ‘Chak de – Youth’ was conducted by TEDx speaker Col Sudhir Sinha, founder of “Inspiring Souls”, for the students of classes VII to XII. The workshop was aimed at motivating and inspiring students to take control of their lives so that they adopt the correct way of life, behaviour and habits which would not only help them to do well in their studies but also to groom them into successful members of the family. He motivated them to strive to seek out and embrace ideas that challenge and enlighten them to bring positive change in the world around them. Later, in the workshop for the faculty members, Sinha gave information about world’s first and the most powerful Cloud-based teaching quality improvement software tool for teachers called Teaching Quality Improvement Programme. School Principal Prineet Sohal thanked him and presented a token of gratitude for sharing his invaluable inputs for honing and enhancing the teaching-learning process.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Not against Muslims, but Congress’s appeasement politics: PM Modi
Says NDA set for historic victory, INDIA bloc to crumble aft...
In Delhi, AAP-Congress alliance says ‘Hum saath saath hain’; in Punjab, they say ‘Hum aapke hain kaun’, says PM Modi; read more interesting quotes from his interview
We understand the needs of the farmers of Punjab and Haryana...
Lok Sabha polls 2024: Supreme Court refuses to entertain BJP’s plea against Calcutta High Court order on advertisements
“This is not in the interests of voters,” a Vacation Bench o...
Pune car crash: Juvenile’s blood sample thrown away, replaced on directions of doctor, say police
The juvenile's father had called the doctor and offered him ...