Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali
Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Feb 22, 2025 IST
The school hosted ‘Junior Melodiosa – Season II’, an inter-school band event designed for students of classes III to VI. The event provided a vibrant platform for young musicians to showcase their talents in an encouraging and non-competitive environment. The guests of honour were Chayanika Garg and Ahana Bajaj, renowned female artistes who have made a mark in the world of music. The event featured an impressive array of performances, with students skilfully playing instruments, such as drums, guitars, keyboards, violins, and flutes. The musical renditions ranged from energetic, high-spirited compositions to melodious and soulful pieces, reflecting the diverse musical abilities of the participants. Designed as a non-competitive event, ‘Junior Melodiosa – Season II’ aimed to foster confidence, creativity, and teamwork among young musicians while nurturing their passion for music. Principal Prineet Sohal applauded the hard work of the students and teachers, acknowledging their dedication in making the event a grand success.

