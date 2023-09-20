Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

The school organised a workshop to make students aware of ‘Good touch and bad touch’. Students were informed that an unwanted touch can appear in any form, and it is not limited to sexual abuse only. They were also explained how certain parts of body should be protected from intrusion. They were also taught to say no to strangers who offer them treats, toys or rides. Children were informed to shout or fight back if they confront any kind of such situation with someone. Parents were also informed that they should encouraged their child to tell them if they sense such kind of activity besides they should also let their children know that they are not going to be punished or scolded for that and there is no reason to feel guilty.

#Mohali