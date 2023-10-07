Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

As many as 35 students of the school have cleared test for joining the National Defence Academy (NDA). While honouring the students, Director, MRSAFPI, Maj-Gen H Chauhan (VSM) said since its first AFPI Course, which passed out in 2013, the school has inducted 217 cadets into the NDA and various other military and naval academies and 141 of these have already been commissioned as officers till June 2023. Maj-Gen Chauhan, while congratulating the students, said the institute in Punjab train boys of Punjab to join Defence forces. Chairman AS Bajwa said the partnership applauds the efforts of 35 cadets out of 46 who cleared the written NDA test successfully. An unprecedented pass percentage of 76.08% speaks volumes of the unparalleled partnership. We wish them good luck for the final round of SSBs. Principal Prineet Sohal said the faculty of Shemrock School and AFPI have done a commendable job in academics and overall grooming of cadets for inducting them into Indian armed forces.

