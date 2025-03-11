DT
PT
Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sec 69, Mohali

Tribune News Service
Updated At : 06:00 AM Mar 11, 2025 IST
The school organised a transformative two-day workshop for its teaching faculty, led by the educationist Dr A Senthil Kumaran. With over three decades of experience, Dr Kumaran, Chief Confluence and Co-founder of The Learners Confluence, and Chief Mentor and Director of Excel One Pvt Ltd, shared his expertise to enhance personal and institutional learning outcomes. The workshop aimed to align teaching practices with the principles of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and introduce innovative pedagogical approaches. Dr Kumaran emphasised that the purpose of schooling is to create experiences that foster new competencies, positive attitude changes, and future-ready behaviour. He provided valuable insights into updated pedagogical programmes and lesson plan strategies to improve the teaching-learning process. The session was attended by the school’s Managing Director Karan Bajwa, Principal Prineet Sohal, coordinators, and staff members. Dr Kumaran’s engaging sessions focused on modern, inclusive, and competency-based teaching strategies, equipping educators with the knowledge and tools needed to excel in the evolving educational landscape. The National Education Policy 2020 marks a significant shift in India’s education system, emphasising holistic, flexible, and inclusive learning. It moves away from rote memorisation to foster critical thinking, creativity, and skill development. The workshop concluded with a renewed commitment from the faculty to implement innovative teaching methods and strive for excellence in education.

