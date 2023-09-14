Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school celebrated Janmashtami. The whole school echoed with the mesmerising dance and song performances by students who dressed up as cherubic little Radhas and Krishnas. However, the gang of young gwalas and makhanchor came dancing and jumping with their band to break the matki and stole the show with their acrobatic skills and thrilled the crowd. Children participated in various cultural programmes. Later, students presented melodious and mind-pleasing songs. The tiny tots presented a fabulous and outstanding dance, which enthralled the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Commanding Officer, Major, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight
Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...
Police briefing mustn't lead to media trial: Supreme Court
Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines
China becomes first country to name new Afghan Ambassador under Taliban
The Taliban have not been officially recognised by any forei...
Govt lists agenda for special session: Debate on 75-year journey of Indian Parliament
Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17