Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school celebrated Janmashtami. The whole school echoed with the mesmerising dance and song performances by students who dressed up as cherubic little Radhas and Krishnas. However, the gang of young gwalas and makhanchor came dancing and jumping with their band to break the matki and stole the show with their acrobatic skills and thrilled the crowd. Children participated in various cultural programmes. Later, students presented melodious and mind-pleasing songs. The tiny tots presented a fabulous and outstanding dance, which enthralled the audience.

