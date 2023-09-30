Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised hands-on training on BLS (Basic Life Support), including Cardio-Pulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) for students and staff members by Fortis Hospital, Mohali. Students were informed that cardiac arrest is the sudden loss of cardiac function, when the heart abruptly stops beating. A person whose heart has stopped will lose consciousness and stop normal breathing, and their pulse and blood pressure will be absent. Unless resuscitative efforts are begun immediately, cardiac arrest leads to death within a few minutes. This is often referred to by doctors as sudden death or sudden cardiac death. The doctors later, explained the steps of providing medical care until proper medical help arrives to save precious life.

#Mohali