Shemrock Senior Secondary School, Sector 69, Mohali

The school organised “A day out at Kabir farmhouse” for students and teachers of junior classes. The day began with a message about planting trees to save the environment. Teachers made children aware of natural life, weather and Mother Nature. Children were excited to know about different plants and the useful things we get from trees. The farm has been developed with a lot of intricacies. The children were awed by the vintage car and jeep. Blooming lilies and bullock cart captured everyone’s eyes. The children got an opportunity to sow seeds of beetroot and turnip with care and guidance of the gardener and their teachers. The main attraction for the children was the pet zone. They patted and fed rabbits, hens, geese, sheep, lamb, goats with the vegetables brought from their homes. They were overjoyed to see one-day-old lamb and experienced milking the cow activity while doing the actions with their teacher on a 3-D setup of a cow. Students thoroughly enjoyed the sandwiches prepared from the fresh vegetables of the farm along with cupcakes and juice.
